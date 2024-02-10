Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,586 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.