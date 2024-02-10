Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,612 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $134,558,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $227.22 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.