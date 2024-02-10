MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,855,000 after acquiring an additional 82,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,653,000 after acquiring an additional 240,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,741,000 after acquiring an additional 156,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in MSCI by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,613,000 after buying an additional 194,606 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $592.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $553.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.12.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.21.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

