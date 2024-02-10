Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $57,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI opened at $330.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.63. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.85 and a twelve month high of $333.00.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 582.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Several research firms have commented on MSI. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

