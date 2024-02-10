Morgan Stanley Raises Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $805.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $763.00 to $805.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LLY. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $621.81.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $740.16 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $745.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.64 billion, a PE ratio of 127.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $620.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.93%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

