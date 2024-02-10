Morgan Stanley Boosts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $40.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,364.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at $49,200,155.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,200,155.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $32,647.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,970 shares of company stock worth $253,807 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

