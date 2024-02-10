MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $429.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $80,409,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,409,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,777 shares of company stock worth $33,554,031 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atika Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.3% in the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 9.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $902,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in MongoDB by 227.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 160.7% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $500.90 on Monday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $189.59 and a 1 year high of $507.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $408.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.73 and a beta of 1.24.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

