Monetary Management Group Inc. Takes $424,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $197.32 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.12.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

