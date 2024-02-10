Model N (NYSE:MODN) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MODN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Model N from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Shares of MODN opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $58,703.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $102,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,801.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $58,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,946,238.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,499 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Model N by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,004,000 after buying an additional 507,090 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,718,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,216,000 after purchasing an additional 206,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares during the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

