Mizuho Boosts Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $434.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $430.00 to $434.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $433.14.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $419.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $319.23 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.37. The firm has a market cap of $203.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $3,066,825,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,892,774,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 888.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

