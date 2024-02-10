Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,261 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Snowflake worth $57,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,412,922.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,040,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 736,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,044,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,172 shares of company stock worth $124,958,555 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 4.7 %

SNOW stock opened at $233.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.07 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $235.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.20.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.78.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

