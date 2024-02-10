Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,050 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $45,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after purchasing an additional 591,787 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 36.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $726,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $144.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

