Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $47.27 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $47,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.9% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 89.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 24,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 17.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

View Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BDX opened at $243.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.