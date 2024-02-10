Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of MCON opened at GBX 54 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £114.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,080.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.24. Mincon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

