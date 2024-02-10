Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Mincon Group Stock Performance
Shares of MCON opened at GBX 54 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £114.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,080.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.24. Mincon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.31.
About Mincon Group
