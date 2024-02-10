Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.52. 1,076,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,253. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $173.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.26.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

