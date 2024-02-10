Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Announces Earnings Results

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE:MAA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $124.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,253. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $173.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after acquiring an additional 956,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after acquiring an additional 856,331 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

