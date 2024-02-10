MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,656,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,650 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $25,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 520.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1,734.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFA opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -368.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.25 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MFA Financial

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.