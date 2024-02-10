Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $494.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 890,289 shares of company stock worth $317,907,575. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $468.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.59 and a 200-day moving average of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

