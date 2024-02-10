McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $310.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $327.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $289.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $209.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.22.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 88,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1,299.3% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 258,231 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $76,568,000 after acquiring an additional 239,777 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $111,731,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.