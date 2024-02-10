Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Purchases 1,420 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for 1.5% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Unilever by 987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,377. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

