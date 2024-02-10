Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $21.96 Million Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,593 shares during the period. MDU Resources Group makes up 3.4% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $21,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.36. 2,141,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

