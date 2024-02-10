Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Grows Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,835 shares during the quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,852,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,697,296. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

