Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,951 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. eBay makes up 2.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in eBay by 27.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 465,012 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 99,034 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of eBay by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 730,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 72,923 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

EBAY stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.43. 5,099,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,329,294. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

