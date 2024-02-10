Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Acquires Shares of 255,035 MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 255,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at about $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MaxLinear by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MaxLinear Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE:MXL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 662,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,517. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.06. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.20.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
