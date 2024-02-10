Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 61,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $185.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $186.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.