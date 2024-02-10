Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 17,307 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,307 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $97.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

