Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases 28,893 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,893 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 3.3 %

SMG stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

