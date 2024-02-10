Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 503,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 114,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $7.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

