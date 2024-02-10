Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 6,366 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Waters by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:WAT opened at $322.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.92. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $341.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.38.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

