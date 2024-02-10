LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Fishbin forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LMAT. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $68.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.