Lam Research Co. (LRCX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 on April 3rd

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Lam Research has raised its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Lam Research has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lam Research to earn $34.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $911.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $913.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $783.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $702.27. The firm has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,391 shares of company stock worth $24,130,312. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after buying an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $21,673,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 520,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after buying an additional 97,920 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.