Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 621 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $521.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $464.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $300.86 and a 52-week high of $521.50. The company has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.93.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

