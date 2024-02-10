Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

