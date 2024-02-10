Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 277.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 417,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,387 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $169.97 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.67.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

