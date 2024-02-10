Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.53%.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Price Performance
KWHIY stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.
About Kawasaki Heavy Industries
