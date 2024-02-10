Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.53%.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Price Performance

KWHIY stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

