Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$6.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$5.25.
Separately, Desjardins dropped their target price on Karora Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on KRR
Karora Resources Price Performance
Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). Karora Resources had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of C$107.14 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Karora Resources will post 0.4470457 EPS for the current year.
Karora Resources Company Profile
Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Karora Resources
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.