Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$6.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$5.25.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their target price on Karora Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Karora Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE KRR opened at C$4.13 on Wednesday. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.60 and a 1-year high of C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$734.07 million, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). Karora Resources had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of C$107.14 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Karora Resources will post 0.4470457 EPS for the current year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

