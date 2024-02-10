Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 57,393 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,393 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 209.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FNV opened at $108.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.06 and its 200 day moving average is $125.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FNV. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

