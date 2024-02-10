Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 712,228 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 27,070.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $82.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

