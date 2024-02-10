JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.63

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.63 and last traded at $50.61, with a volume of 89673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.56.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 234,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,089 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

