JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Trading Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 511 ($6.41) and last traded at GBX 504 ($6.32). Approximately 150,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 389,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 503 ($6.31).

JPMorgan Japanese Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 488.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 475.58. The firm has a market cap of £739.55 million, a PE ratio of 1,434.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

JPMorgan Japanese Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Japanese’s previous dividend of $6.20. JPMorgan Japanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

JPMorgan Japanese Company Profile

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

