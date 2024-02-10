Jefferies Financial Group Lowers CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
CURO Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.40.
CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $168.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CURO Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CURO Group
CURO Group Company Profile
CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CURO Group
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.