Jefferies Financial Group Lowers CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

CURO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.40.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $168.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CURO Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CURO Group

CURO Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 28,789 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 81.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

