Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.09% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $123.43. The company had a trading volume of 280,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,969. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $152.90. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.07 and its 200 day moving average is $127.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.90.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

