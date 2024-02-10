Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 600.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 193,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after buying an additional 166,089 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $139.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.12. Jabil has a twelve month low of $74.16 and a twelve month high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

