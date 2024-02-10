ITT (NYSE:ITT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ITT. Citigroup upped their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.43.

ITT Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $122.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day moving average of $106.15. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. ITT has a 12-month low of $75.82 and a 12-month high of $127.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ITT by 58.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

