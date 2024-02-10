Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2024

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRMFree Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Iterum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.41. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.61. On average, research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael W. Dunne acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Dunne acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Dunne purchased 20,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,870.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.