Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.41. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.61. On average, research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Dunne acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael W. Dunne acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael W. Dunne purchased 20,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,870.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

