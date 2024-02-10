Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.41. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.61. On average, research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
