iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Betterment LLC owned 1.88% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $226,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,315,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,517,000 after acquiring an additional 129,776 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $176,000. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $117.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

