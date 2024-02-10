iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Decreased by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,058,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $143,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,977 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $337,567,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $150.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,908. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.56. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

