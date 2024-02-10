iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.22 and last traded at $36.20. Approximately 20,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMHY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

