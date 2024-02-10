iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. 289,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 345,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 146.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 157,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

