iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.63. 7,120,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,827,847. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

